‘GMDA working towards holistic development of Millennium city’

Gurugram, Sep 4 P.C. Meena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GMDA on Monday said that GMDA is working towards the holistic development of the Millennium city and to equip Gurugram with all features of a Smart City for the benefit of the public at large.

The CEO GMDA also outlined the various works in progress and new initiatives to be undertaken for the development of infrastructure in the city.

CEO GMDA said that to boost the healthcare services in the city, work is underway by GMDA on Sheetla Mata Medical College & Hospital in Sector 102, Gurugram.

He said that to further strengthen the public transport facilities in the city, 50 electric buses will be added to the existing fleet of 150 CNG buses this year.

He said that at present, over 80,000 citizens are availing of the Gurugaman bus services in the city.

D.S. Dhesi Principal Advisor, Urban Development, to the Government of Haryana, chaired the review meeting of the ongoing projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and discussed the upcoming development plans being undertaken by the authority with the CEO and other officials.

He said that major projects pertaining to augmenting water supply, enhancing drainage and sewage network, improving road network and connectivity, and enhancing healthcare services in the city among others are being outlined.

“Various infrastructure development works are being helmed by GMDA in Gurugram and efforts will be made to expedite the projects for the upliftment of the city,” said D.S. Dhesi.

The projects of the Infra 2 division such as construction of water treatment units at Chandu Budhera and Basai, construction of 20 MLD STP in Jahajgarh and 25 MLD STP in Manesar to enhance the sewage network in Gurugram, laying of recycled water pipelines, upgradation of Leg 1 master stormwater drain in Palam Vihar, construction of drainage network from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, among others were presented in the meeting.

Various works pertaining to road repairs and special maintenance of GMDA master sector roads to enhance road infrastructure in the city were also discussed.

Dhesi outlined that providing civic amenities to the citizens is of top priority and attention may be given to critical development projects.

