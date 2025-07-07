Go to court if you have proof: BJP slams Prashant Kishor's allegations against Dilip Jaiswal

New Delhi, July 7 Even as the Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has levelled serious allegations against Dilip Jaiswal, leaders from the ruling BJP and JD(U) have come out strongly in defence of the Bihar BJP chief, dismissing the political analyst's charges.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, reacting to the controversy, said the entire episode appeared to be more of a political stunt than a genuine concern.

"I believe this is more of a political stunt. Holding a Press conference like this, what about the rule of law, the Constitution? If you’re truly convinced you have evidence and witnesses available for cross-examination, then you should go to court. Unnecessarily politicising the issue and misleading people is not right," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “Dilip Jaiswal has given a point-by-point clarification on the allegations and has informed everyone about the actual situation. Prashant Kishor excels only in making sensational accusations, but with the clarification provided by Dilip Jaiswal, their baseless allegations have lost all ground."

The allegations in question were raised during a Press conference in Patna by the family members of the late Sardar Moleswar Singh, the founder of Mata Gujri Medical College (MGM) in Kishanganj.

Flanked by Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor, the family claimed that Dilip Jaiswal had allegedly taken illegal control of the minority medical college over the past 25 years, blatantly violating the rules of the trust that runs the institution.

In response, the BJP’s Bihar media incharge, Danish Eqbal, on Sunday, issued a written statement firmly rejecting the accusations. He stated that the claims made by Kishor were entirely baseless, malicious, and without any factual backing.

Eqbal alleged that the Press conference was part of a deliberate conspiracy aimed at maligning Dr. Jaiswal’s personal image and political reputation.

