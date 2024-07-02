Goa AAP MLA seek suspension of PSI for assaulting woman

Panaji, July 2 AAP's Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas on Tuesday demanded suspension of a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) attached to Colva police station in the South district for allegedly assaulting a woman and asking her to lick his boots.

Venzy Viegas said that the PSI allegedly brutally assaulted a woman who had come to the police station to file a complaint.

MLA Viegas met Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Sunita Sawant demanding suspension of PSI.

On Tuesday, the woman, accompanied by Viegas, filed a police complaint against the PSI.

"The PSI brutally hit the woman and asked her to lick his boot if she wanted to save her husband. Whatever incident happened (about her husband), I am not debating that. My only worry is how a male police officer can treat a woman like this? Who gave him the authority,” he questioned.

Viegas emphasised the need for immediate action and accountability within the police force.

He said that AAP stands firm in its commitment to justice and the protection of women's rights.

“The party will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that appropriate measures are taken against any misconduct within the police force,” he said.

Last year in August, Goa Police had dismissed the services of constable Vikas Kaushik, against whom Venzy Viegas had sought action alleging he extorted businessmen and helped a chain snatcher to commit crimes for his share.

Venzy Viegas had raised the issue in the monsoon assembly session and subsequently, the constable was suspended.

--IANS

sbk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor