Goa Accident: Congress demands suspension of Mercedes owners' licence

Panaji, Aug 12 Goa Congress President Amit Patkar on Saturday alleged that the police department has failed to handle the 'Mercedes accident' case, as he demanded suspension of the driving licence of both the couple whose Mercedes car recently crushed three people to death besides leaving three others injured.

On the night of August 6, three persons were killed and three were injured injuries after a speeding Mercedes SUV rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present on the spot told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, the police have arrested a man.

As per the police, the driver of the car, Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48), the husband of Meghana Sawardekar, has been arrested.People suspect that Meghana was driving the car, on whose name the SUV is registered.

“After the accident, the woman and three children (occupants of car) were dropped home by the police. I am trying to collect evidence of the same. I will disclose it once I get it. This is complete failure of the police department. As per the statements of the eye witnesses, it is clear that the woman was driving the car. But the police failed to conduct her alcohol test,” Patkar said.

“There is no value of the poor and common people. Only rich people are getting justice. He (Paresh) is builder who is well-connected (with influential people); hence the case is controlled. Why her (Meghana's) alcohol test was not done if the police were suspicious,” Patkar questioned.

“The driving licence of both should be suspended. They have been chalanned seven times for over-speeding,” he said.

Patkar also said that the injured persons are suffering due to the fault of the SUV driver.

A court in Goa's Ponda on Wednesday granted interim protection to Meghana. The next hearing is scheduled on August 16.

