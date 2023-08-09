Goa accident: Crowd gathers outside police station; demands arrest of Mercedes owner

Panaji, Aug 9 Saddened and enraged at the death of fellow villagers -- who were killed after a speeding Mercedes car crushed them -- hundreds of people from Divar village in Goa on Tuesday gathered outside the police and demanded arrest of Meghana Sawardekar, the owner of the car, claiming she was driving the vehicle, and not her husband when the accident took place.

On Sunday night, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and 2 two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here. After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, the police have arrested a male.

As per police, the driver of the car Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) -- husband of Meghana, has been arrested

Among the dead were Suresh Fadte, 58, and his wife Bhawana, 52, from Divar-Cumbarjua, as well as Anup Karmarkar, 26, from Bandora in Marcaim constituency.

People gathered at the police station alleged that police personnel were trying to compromise the case as the owner of the Mercedes is a relative of a politician.

"Police are trying to safeguard the killer on behest of political power. Hence, they have not arrested Meghana Sawardekar and failed to do her alcohol test," one villager said.

Cumbharjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai, who was present with the crowd, appealed to the lawyers not to defend the accused persons.

"Two persons from my constituency were killed in this accident. I have raised this issue in assembly session. Thorough investigation in this case should take place and the guilty hould be punished. Give the case to the CBI, if the police cannot solve it," Faldessai, a BJP MLA, said.

He said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Shirodkar has assured to arrest Meghana Sawardekar by Wednesday morning.

The crowd has also warned of agitation if the police fail to arrest her by Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told IANS said that the woman was behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

"I saw the woman was in the driver's seat," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor