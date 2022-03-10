Goa Assembly Results 2022: CM Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim after tough fight

After a tough fight, Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim. Earlier, the leader was trailing from the seat but now he marked the victory.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.