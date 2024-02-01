Goa assembly session to begin on Feb 2

Panaji, Feb 1 The budget session of Goa Legislative assembly will begin from tomorrow (Friday) and will culminate on February 10. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the budget of this year will be presented on February 8.

“I will present the budget on February 8,” Sawant said. He has said that a pro-people budget will be placed this year.

Sawant said that he has discussed the issue with many stakeholders and has invited suggestions from various areas. “We have taken suggestions from various areas. This will be a pro-people budget,” he said.

The Governor of Goa P. S. Sreedharan Pillai had summoned a six days session of Goa Legislative Assembly from February 2 to 9. However, on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the coastal state on February 6, the assembly session has been extended by one day (till Feb 10).

Business of February 6, has been shifted to the last day of session.

