Goa child rights body asks state govt to deploy child welfare police officers

Panaji, Dec 8 Taking note of a surge in crime against children, the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) on Friday asked the government to deploy of women sub-inspectors (SIs) as child welfare police officers in the critical police stations.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, GSCPCR Chairman Peter F. Borges said that there is urgent recommendation for prompt augmentation of women SIs deployment as child welfare police officers in the critical police stations.

He said the stakeholders in the child protection system have strongly advocated the need to deploy women SI’s at the critical police stations.

“This recommendation aligns with the mandates outlined in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” Borges said.

“The urgency of this recommendation is emphasised by the current unsatisfactory and insufficient deployment of women SIs as child welfare police officers, particularly in the police jurisdictions where crimes against children are visibly of concern.

"Recent times have witnessed a notable surge in reported crimes, especially those falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. To effectively address and investigate such cases, the stakeholders firmly assert that the deployment of women SIs, specifically trained as child welfare police officers, is imperative,” the letter read.

“Child victims necessitate a nuanced and empathetic approach, considering the psychological and emotional impact of the crimes they endure. Women SIs, equipped with specialised training, can play a pivotal role in creating a safe and supportive environment for child victims during investigations.

"Their understanding of the unique needs of children will significantly contribute to ensuring justice and the overall well-being of child victims,” it added.

