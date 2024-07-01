Goa CM demands apology from LoP Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, July 1 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant demanded an apology from the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his remark over ‘Hindus’.

“This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is a brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus. LoP Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the House and crores of Hindus all over the world,” Sawant said.

He said that the arrogance, the audacity of Congress and “INDI” leaders to mock the Santana dharma and Hindus is highly condemnable.

Addressing the House, Rahul Gandhi said: “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear…But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth… Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not even Hindu)…”

Starting off his speech, the Congress MP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s reference to ‘Hindus’ drew strong protest from the BJP MPs and also a rare intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

