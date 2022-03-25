Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant flays Kejriwal for mocking The Kashmir Files

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Friday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'mocking and laughing' at a film that highlights the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

This statement by Sawant came a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged makers of the film 'The Kashmir Files' to put the film on YouTube and denied the film to be made tax-free for people in Delhi.

In a thread of tweets today, Sawant shared screenshots of tweets wherein Kejriwal in the past had declared movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Saand Ki Aankh as tax-free in Delhi.

"While Kejriwal's Government in the past waived off tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide," tweeted BJP leader today.

Sawant added, "Kejriwal's statement is inhumane & and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir."

Slamming the BJP for promoting 'The Kashmir Files' and demanding that it be made tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, "Some people were earning crores" by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been "reduced" to putting up posters of the movie.

"If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free," Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly yesterday.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The movie, which has been made tax free in several states in the country has caught up in controversy with BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents it depicts.

( With inputs from ANI )

