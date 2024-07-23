Goa CM hails budget, says it will benefit the coastal state

Panaji, July 23 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed the Union budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it has given priority to employment, infrastructure and promotion of tourism, which would also help the coastal state.

“Prime Minister has decided to identify 63,000 tribal villages to develop them. Even villages from our state could be in the list. We will benefit from it. We have sought assistance for development projects and I am confident that we will get it from the Centre,” Sawant said while welcoming the budget.

He said that Goa will benefit from infrastructure development and other programs in the near future.

“I welcome the ‘Budget For Viksit Bharat’, that lays down the priorities, Productivity and Resilient Agriculture, Inclusive Human Resource Development and Skilling, Manufacturing & Services, Urban Development, Energy Security, Infrastructure, Innovation, Research & Development, Next Generation Reforms,” Sawant said.

“Our double engine government is working for four components, which are Kisan Kalyan, Garib Kalyan, Nari Shakti, and Yuva Shakti. These components are focused in this budget,” he stated.

He added that the budget focuses on employment, skilling, MSME and the middle class under the Prime Minister's Package of 5 Schemes and Initiatives for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with an outlay of Rs.2 lakh crore.

“I am sure the budget will expedite the journey to reach the goals of Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat,” he said.

He said that the increase in the MUDRA loan limit, E-Commerce Export Hubs, Credit Guarantee Schemes for MSMEs and abolition of 'Angel Tax' will definitely propel the manufacturing sector towards ‘Atmanirbharta’, driving India's economic growth and development.

“The budget sustains Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on Infrastructure with an outlay of Rs. 11,11,111 crore amounting to 3.4% of GDP for building infrastructure, infra financing, irrigation projects,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor