Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches helipad in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched a Heli-Tourism service in Panaji.

"I want to congratulate the state Tourism department and the company, Soaring Aerospace Pvt Ltd, for making the first helicopter service available in Goa. Since ours is a tourist state, this step was very important," Pramod Sawant told ANI.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa will provide the service through its operation and maintenance operator, Soaring Aerospace Pvt.

According to the Union Ministry of Tourism Ministry, its Swadesh Darshan Scheme has contributed vitally to the execution of this project. The helipad at Dauji-Ella in Old Goa has been constructed under the scheme.

Addressing the occasion, CM Sawant said his government was always open to exploring new avenues to promote quality tourism.

"High-end tourism services are best delivered through Public-Private partnerships. The Heli-service is a shining example of this idea as well as a working proof of the ease of doing business in the state," Sawant further said.

He added that the Union government had accorded top priority to the tourism sector in the recent budget.

"The state government is also focusing on health and wellness tourism in line with the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Amrit Kal'," said the chief minister.

Goa Tourism also launched a call center facility on this occasion. The operator would Executive Charters, Interstate Transfers, Airport Transfers and Customized Heli Tour services.

Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a Central Sector scheme launched in 2014-15 by the union Ministry of Tourism and Culture for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

The scheme aims to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in India. Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism provides Central Financial Assistance -- CFA to state governments and Union Territory administrations for the infrastructure development of circuits.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor