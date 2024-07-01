Goa CM reviews 358 budgetary proposals

Panaji, July 1 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday reviewed the progress of 358 budgetary proposals and asked the concerned departments to upload their status on the budget portal for planned infrastructure.

Chairing a meeting with the secretaries and heads of departments, the Chief Minister discussed and reviewed the progress of the recently announced budgetary initiatives.

Announcing the creation of a monitoring mechanism inspired by the Gati Shakti portal, the Chief Minister said this new system will provide a comprehensive oversight of the projects undertaken by the different government departments.

“We are monitoring the status of the budgetary proposals. All the concerned departments will have to upload their status on the budget portal. We will keep track of this portal,” Sawant said.

He also said that the enhanced transparency will ensure a time-bound delivery of commitments, further strengthening Goa's development trajectory.

In February, Pramod Sawant presented a budget of Rs 26,855 crores, with a revenue surplus of Rs 1,704 crore.

