Goa CM reviews IFFI preparations

Panaji, Nov 14 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a review meeting for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held in the state from November 20-28.

"Took stock of the preparations and directed the officials on completing the necessary steps for successful organisation of IFFI," Sawant said.

Sources informed that the meeting was attended by all the concerned officials, who discussed the various issues to conduct all the events smoothly.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, had visited the coastal state to take stock of the preparations.

“The popularity of IFFI has grown each passing year after Goa was declared the permanent venue for the festival. This year as well, we are expecting more growth in terms of the festival’s popularity,” Murugan had said.

