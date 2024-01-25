Goa CM Sawant to present Budget on Feb 8

Panaji, Jan 25 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Thursday that the state budget for this year will be presented on February 8.

“I will present the Budget on February 8,” Sawant told reporters after the Business Advisory Committee meeting here.

Sawant also said that a pro-people budget will be tabled this year.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that he has discussed the issue with many stakeholders and has invited suggestions from various sectors.

“We have taken suggestions from various stakeholders. This will be a pro-people budget,” Sawant said.

He also said that meetings with all the secretaries and heads of the departments and other officials have been held to prepare a good Budget.

“I have taken stock of the expenditures of the previous year and discussed budgetary requirements of the departments and other concerns,” he said.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a Assembly session from February 2 to 9. However, on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the coastal state on February 6, the Assembly session has been extended by a day (till February 10).

The business of February 6 has been shifted to the last day of the session.

