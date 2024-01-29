Goa CM Sawant welcomes extension of ban on SIMI

Panaji, Jan 29 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed the decision of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to extend the ban on declare Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Centre had declared SIMI as an 'unlawful association' in 2014.

"I welcome the decision of the Union Home Ministry to extend the ban on SIMI. It reaffirms Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'zero' tolerance to terrorism," Sawant said.

“The ban on SIMI has been imposed under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for a further period of five years,” the Home Ministry said.

“SIMI continues to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony, which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law, including the UAPA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor