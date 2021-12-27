Goa CM slams AAP, TMC on 'banner pollution'

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shared photographs showing banners of AAP placed in various parts of the city and asked authorities to take action on 'banner pollution'.

In a tweet today, Sawant said, "One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee's political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private Property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa's beauty."

The Chief Minister further expressed confidence that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections.

"Some of them are already facing complaints for defacement of public property. I have asked the authorities to deal with such menace strictly. I am confident that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections," Sawant said.

Goa will be going for assembly polls in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor