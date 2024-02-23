Goa CM, ST delegation to meet Amit Shah today

Panaji, Feb 23 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with a delegation of Schedule Tribe (ST) community will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening over political reservation.

“On Friday evening at 6 pm, I along with the ST delegation will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the political reservation. Last time I had met him, but before resolving the issue, the delegation also wanted to meet the Home Minister,” Sawant told reporters here.

Last week, Goa Schedule Tribe delegation along with Pramod Sawant had called upon Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda seeking political reservation.

However, the delegation was not able to meet Amit Shah on that day. Later, a day after, Sawant alone had a meeting with the Home Minister and discussed the issue.

Goa Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a private member resolution in July 2023, moved by ST leader MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, recommending the government to make provision for political reservation in the Goa Legislative Assembly for the Scheduled Tribes of the State.

In the past ST community took out rallies and tried to draw the attention of the government for political reservation. According to them, there are around 1.30 lakh ST voters in Goa and hence, they should be given political reservation.

