Goa CM thanks PM Modi, HM Amit Shah for resolving OCI card issue

Panaji, June 12 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah for resolving the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card issue.

The Chief Minister said that the Home Affairs ministry has cleared the proposal of considering the Revocation of Passport order issued by passport authorities in lieu of Surrender Certificate for permitting Visa/Exit Permissions and OCI card cases.

"This decision comes as a huge relief to the Portuguese passport holders (originally Goan residents) in availing of OCI card. On behalf of fellow Goans, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah for this pro-people decision. Even after the elections, PM Modi’s guarantee continues to deliver what is promised," Sawant said.

After drawing flak over the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card issue, Pramod Sawant on May 17 had said that it was under consideration of the Home Ministry and it would give a final decision to consider the revocation certificate.

Goa opposition parties had criticised the Central and the state governments after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that acceptance of a 'revocation certificate' is 'under consideration' to register an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

The MEA in its April 4 memorandum, had said that it had decided to accept a 'revocation certificate' instead of a 'surrender certificate' as an alternative document. However, its corrigendum published on April 30 said this is only "under consideration" by the MHA.

