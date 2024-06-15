Goa CM urges people to plant bamboos to check soil erosion

Panaji, June 15 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged the people to take to bamboo production to protect the coastal areas from soil erosion.

He was interacting with elected representatives and officers of local bodies in a ‘Swayampurna Goa’ programme through a webinar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on agriculture after taking oath for the third time. Our farmers should not be deprived of schemes, all should get them,” he said, adding that the zonal agricultural officers should help the farmers.

“We have focused on bamboo plantation. Wherever there are rivers and beaches, soil erosion is taking place on a large scale. We can stop this by planting bamboos,” Sawant said.

“This is a cash crop. There are nine types of bamboo varieties available in the state. If we can plant bamboos, then it will help us to protect the coast. Let us focus on bamboo plantation,” he said.

Sawant said that the state government is talking to the Bamboo Mission for a ‘buy-back system’. “In five years one can earn by selling bamboo, we are having a word with the concerned officers in that regard,” Sawant stated.

According to the environment and climate change department, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in the Beach Carrying Capacity Report has observed that overall for a coastal stretch of about 105 km, 35% of the coast is rocky terrain, 20% is stable, 27% is under erosion and 17% of the coast experiences accretion.

MLAs from the coastal areas of the state had complained about the soil erosion taking place on the beaches, which is affecting tourism.

