Goa Cong claims credit for BJP-led govt's push for third district

Panaji, Nov 19 Following the constitution of a seven-member committee by the Goa government to assess the need for the creation of a third district in the state, the main opposition party, the Congress has said that it was part of its manifesto, which was earlier criticized by BJP leaders. However, they are now trying to implement it.

Reacting to this decision of the government, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the BJP is finally realising the importance of the policies of the Congress party.

“Creation of a third district is part of the Congress manifesto. I am happy that the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has taken steps to implement our vision for Goa. A third district will help the citizens of Ponda, Dharbandora, Sattari and Sanguem talukas,” he said.

“Our promise of creating a third district in Goa for effective administration and promoting ease for citizens was criticised and ridiculed by top BJP leaders in the past. Finally, they have realised that the Congress party thought correctly for the betterment of Goa and Goans,” Alemao said.

“This will help in effective delivery of various services to the citizens. People from Ponda and Dharbandora as well as part of Sattari and Sanguem talukas will get benefits from the third district,” he said.

Alemao said the Congress had constituted a committee of experts under the chairmanship of scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar to prepare the Goa Vision 2035 Document. “Sadly, the report of the committee has been shelved by the BJP government since 2012. I appeal to the chief minister to read the document and implement the recommendations which will help in the revival of the economy of the state,” Yuri Alemao said.

“The government should also study the Congress manifesto of 2022 which was prepared based on Seven Focus Points of Goa Vision 2035 Document. The ideas from the manifesto will help in transforming Goa into a progressive state,” he added.

BJP leader and agriculture minister Ravi Naik on January 29, 2021, had moved a private members' resolution to carve out a third district in Goa in the Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora talukas for better administration and efficient delivery of services to every citizen.

According to him, it was a long pending demand of the people of these talukas.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for constituting a panel to examine the proposal for creation of a third district. The chief minister had earlier announced that he will think about the formation of a third district,” Naik said.

“People will not have to travel to other cities to get their work done. This step will provide governance at the doorstep,” he said, adding that additional infrastructure will be created after the formation of the third district.

The coastal state currently has two districts -- North Goa and South Goa.

A seven-member committee under the chief secretary has been constituted to assess the need for the creation of a third district.

According to sources, the committee will assess the benefits and other aspects involved in the creation of a new district.

BJP leader and WRD minister Shirodkar, who represents Shiroda constituency of Ponda taluka, said that the formation of a third district was a long pending demand of the people not only from his taluka but also from neighbouring talukas.

"If the third district is formed then ultimately it will help the people of the talukas which are included in it,” Shirodkar said, welcoming the move of the government.

