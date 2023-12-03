Goa Congress expresses happiness over Telangana victory

Panaji, Dec 3 Goa Congress on Sunday expressed happiness over party’s victory in Telangana but were shocked by the Chhattisgarh results.

Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao said that they respect democracy and accept the verdict.

“We will introspect about the results and act with facts. Congratulations to Telangana Congress for the victory. Best wishes to all the winners of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Girish Chodankar, Permanent invitee of Congress Working Committee, said that though they were shocked by the Chhatisgarh results but the party has won a big victory in Telangana.

“Telangana is a big victory for Congress. Despite opposition from an alliance of BJP and others, we got a majority. I thank all the party supporters who showed trust in the party,” Chodankar said.

“We were shocked about the results of Chhatisgarh. We had hoped we will win it too. Rajasthan voted as per its tradition,” he said, adding their work will continue to serve the people of the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor