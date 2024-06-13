Goa: Congress files complaint against BJP leaders for inciting violence towards catholic priests

Panaji, June 13 Senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Thursday filed a complaint against Mormugao BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar and Spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar in Goa for allegedly inciting violence against catholic priests which can trigger a Manipur-like situation.

Chodankar, Permanent Member of CWC, said that both the BJP leaders accused Catholic priests of polarising the people of Salcete taluka, attributing this as the reason for the BJP’s loss in the South Goa parliamentary constituency.

“BJP is in power in Centre and state as well and has access to CID and election officers, who are responsible for taking action against any violations of the model code of conduct during election campaigns. If there had been any attempt to polarise the voters, the BJP would not have remained silent. It is evident that BJP leaders are trying to find a scapegoat for his party’s poor performance and have unjustly targeted religious leaders,” the complaint filed at Margao Police station by Chodankar states.

He added that such statements of frustration post-election can lead to communal division, tension, and potentially even violence between communities.

“Their accusations have the capacity to incite right-wing groups to target religious leaders, which could escalate into a situation akin to the unrest seen in Manipur,” he said.

Congress leader has urged to file a complaint against both leaders under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

