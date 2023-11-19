Goa: Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira sworn in as minister

Panaji, Nov 19 Former Power Minister Aleixo Sequeira was on Sunday sworn in as a minister in the BJP led government after PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him.

Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira took the oath in presence of Goa Governor P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

On September 14, last year, Aleixo Sequeira along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly House.

Since then there were speculation in political circle that Sequeira along with Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo and Sankalp Amonkar may get the ministries.

Sources said that Aleixo Sequeira, who was a senior leader in the Congress, was promised a cabinet berth at the time of his joining the BJP. Hence, one of the commitments given to the eight members group was fulfilled today.

Speaking to reporters after he was sworn in as a minister, Aleixo Sequeira said that he will do whatever he can in the interest of people of the state. "We will win both the seats of Lok Sabha," he said.

Nilesh Cabral held four portfolios including Law and Judiciary, Environment, Legislative Affairs and Public Works.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation, Cabral said that he resigned as party leaders and the Chief Minister requested him. “Party had given commitment to those who have entered the BJP. Now as the party requested me I have resigned,” he said.

Third time MLA Cabral was the only BJP leader to condemn the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah over Mhadei diversion issue.

“I condemn the statement of Amit Shah tooth and nail. We are against diverting water out of the Mhadei basin,” he had said in January.

In January, during a assembly election rally in Belagavi-Karnataka, Shah had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor