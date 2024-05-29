Goa Governor greets people on the eve of Statehood Day

Panaji, May 29 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said on Wednesday that the tourism sector is one of the main drivers of the economy of the state which has become a world-famous tourist destination because of its extraordinary beauty.

Extending his greetings on the eve of Goa Statehood Day (May 30), Pillai said, “Achieving statehood in 1987 was a milestone in the journey to maintain Goa's distinct heritage. The tourism sector is one of the main drivers of the Goan economy.

"Goa is renowned the world over as a top tourist destination. It is endowed with rich flora and fauna. Besides, the state also has a vibrant culture and heritage. Further, the people of Goa are friendly and peace-loving. This combined with Goa’s extraordinary beauty has made it a world-famous tourist destination."

“On this joyous occasion, let us pay tributes to the countless Goans who have worked tirelessly to shape the state’s destiny. I would like to tell them that the people of Goa will forever remain grateful to them and continue to acknowledge and recognise their struggle for achieving statehood,” he added.

The Governor also said that over the years, Goa has transformed into a vibrant and progressive state, contributing significantly to the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

"The resilience and hard work of the people of Goa have turned challenges into opportunities, making it a shining example of development and prosperity,” Pillai said.

The Governor also urged the people of Goa to work with renewed vision, cooperation, and commitment to make Goa the most modern and progressive state in India, and thereby contribute to the national mainstream in every possible way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor