Goa govt draws flak over collapse of Kala Academy green room mirror

Panaji, Dec 14 The BJP government in Goa faced criticism over the collapse of a mirror in the Kala Academy green room merely weeks after its reopening.

People on internet termed the incident as crumbling of Goa's 'Taj Mahal' after photos the collapsed mirror and a broken chair of the Kala Academy auditorium went viral.

Reacting over the incident, state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said that he had made a statement during the reopening of Kala Academy that some minor works have to be given final touch, and it will take another one month. "I enquired about the collapse of the mirror in the green room and I came to know that the frame was installed with adhesive a day before. It was pulled by someone and the mirror collapsed. We have not made payment to the contractor yet,” he said.

Kala Academy was reopened in November by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on July 17, the roof of the open auditorium of Kala Academy had collapsed.

Designed by legendary architect Charles Correa and started in 1970, Kala Academy has emerged as the premier art and culture centre of the coastal state.

The Goa government had drew for allegedly carrying out renovation work of Kala Academy costing Rs 49 crore without floating tender, which was against the CPWD manual. It took almost three years to finish the renovation work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor