Goa govt, IIT to sign agreement for permanent campus

Panaji, Sep 5 Reiterating that a permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa will come up at Sanguem, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that an agreement for the same will be inked after some procedures.

"Since last four years of my tenure as Chief Minister, we have been trying for an IIT project at various places. One thing is definite that after we identified the place at Sanguem, and the way local MLA Subhash Phal Desai took initiative and showed positivity, the IIT project will come into reality here," Sawant said.

According to Sawant, 7 lakh square meter land is being demarcated for the project, which is government land and hence there will be no hindrance to hand it over to the IIT.

"Technically, the IIT and government have to sign an agreement. It (work) may have been delayed for this process. But we have informed the IIT team, once they come here and see the area, then only agreement will be signed. But the government is ready for this project and land will be handed over to them," Sawant said.

He said that the IIT project will help Sanguem constituency as development will take place.

"People will not come to know about it now, but once the project is established an educational environment will be created. Local businesses will get a boost. More than 5000 staff and students will stay in this area. This will help the economy of the constituency," he said.

He said even Class 'C' and 'D' category jobs are given to locals, when such projects are commissioned.

Earlier, during the third convocation of IIT Goa, Sawant had stated that a 'sure shot' government will give permanent campus shortly.

"I know that it is a long pending issue of IIT Campus. It is a long story. All of you know it is always getting published in the newspaper, we have given places in Canacona, Sanguem, Sattari. Every time a problem comes up (going ahead with project). This time I am not promising you anything, but I am telling you the one thing asure shot' we are giving you permanent campus within a short span of time," Sawant had said.

Started in July 2016, IIT Goa campus is temporarily housed in Goa Engineering College (GEC) in Ponda.

