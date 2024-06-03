Goa govt seals club involved in looting tourist, two arrested

Panaji, June 3 The Goa government on Monday sealed a club involved in allegedly looting a tourist from Gujarat, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“After reports of extortion by tout for illegal activity in Calangute, two suspects have been arrested and the club has been sealed. Further action against the owners of the club is being initiated. The State administration has previously also acted tough against such establishments and will continue to crack down on any illegal activity,” the CMO said.

Two staff members of a club from the beach area of Calangute in North Goa were arrested after they allegedly looted a tourist from Gujarat.

Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik informed that one Patel Bhavinkumar, 35, from Sabarkantha, Gujarat, had lodged a complaint stating that accused persons with their common intention got him to enter the club by offering various illegal services, and further extorted Rs 44,000 from him.

“The accused owner of the club and his staff, namely Varun Prajapati, Candan Ghadhai and others, extorted money from the complainant. We have taken action by arresting the staff of the club,” police said.

“The accused persons are identified as Varun Prajapati and Candan Ghadhai, who are arrested, while arrangements are made to arrest the owner and other accused persons,” police added.

Sources said that the local panchayat and administration will soon take action on clubs running illegally in the Calangute area.

