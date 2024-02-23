Goa govt to launch public oriented programs ahead of LS polls

Panaji, Feb 23 Ahead of Lok Sabha election before the code of conduct comes into force, the Goa government has decided to reach out to people through several programs to mark five years of Pramod Sawant’s government.

Sawant, who succeeded Manohar Parrikar after his death during the last term of BJP government, had continued as Chief Minister after the 2022 assembly election results.

“I am completing 5 years as Chief Minister on March 19, but during that time the election Code of Conduct may come into force. Hence to mark these five years we have decided to reach out to people,” Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said that his government will launch ‘Panchayat Chalo Abhiyan’ on February 27, wherein all 12 ministers will visit panchayats of all 12 talukas of the state. “We will go to the panchayat and meet the people to listen to their grievances. Their issues will be sorted out during this time as officials will also be present,” Sawant said.

Sawant said that ‘Public Oriented Programs’ are organised to provide benefits to the people. “Our aim is to reach the last mile. All should get benefits of government schemes. Hence, we have also decided to have a review program of ‘Swayampurn Goa 2.0’ on March 2 and also to distribute 30 thousand spectacles to students on March 4 under Vision for all scheme,” he said.

He said that on the eve of Women’s Day, Women and Child Development and Rural Development Authority will organise programs for womenfolk. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address on the occasion,” he said.

Sawant said that a ‘Youth Conclave’ has also been organised by the Tourism Department to mark five years of his government.

