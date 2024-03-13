Goa govt working on providing accessible healthcare: Minister Rane

Panaji, March 13 Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that the government is working on providing accessible healthcare and would be adding more facilities to help people.

Rane was speaking during the launch of six Basic Life Support (BLS) and two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances here.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that these ambulances are an asset to the Health services in Goa as it would decrease the response time in attending to those in need and saving lives.

He said that 30 more ambulances are needed as some old ones will be replaced. "Even 10 more cardiac ambulances are needed so the lives of the patients can be saved," Rane added.

BLS ambulances are typically emergency ambulances and aid the necessary medical support till the patient is transported to the hospital while the ALS also known as Cardiac Ambulances are designed specifically to assist patients suffering from cardiac diseases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor