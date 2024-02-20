Goa is striving to become first Green Tourist hotspot: CM

Panaji, Feb 20 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa is striving and planning to become probably the first Green Tourist hotspot in the Global Map.

“I appreciate the World Bank team for its technical and financial support and for choosing Goa to design and set up the new Blended Finance Facility, which is first of its kind climate-focused, multi- sectoral facility that will enable Goa to access and mobilise concessional finance to implement low-carbon and climate-resilient investments in the country,” the Chief Minister said while speaking during the ‘India Climate and Development Partners’ meet here.

Sawant said that Goa is now more confident to achieve its climate goals after setting up a Blended Finance Facility in the state in partnership with the World Bank.

“Resilience is a crucial aspect of our vision for a balanced Goa that bridges economy and ecology and balances our aspirations for the health of our ecosystems and the development and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

He said that this Blended Finance Facility will enable us to embed and operationalise greater resilience in our planning, investments, and infrastructure.

“We look forward to empowering our communities with the new technologies and business models that will be crucial in our response to climate change,” he said.

The Chief Minister Sawant said that Goa will become the first state to receive funds under Blended Finance Facility from the World Bank.

