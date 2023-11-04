Goa keen to have film city, develop film culture: Minister

Panaji, Nov 4 Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai on Saturday said that the state government is keen to set up a film city in the coastal state, which would develop film culture in Goa.

Speaking to reporters here, Phal Desaisaid that the government has identified one site at Canacona in South Goa for Film City.

“There is progress in regard to film city. It was the dream of former defense Minister Late Manohar Parrikar. Our endeavors are there to bring it to reality,” he said.

The BJP leader said that many proposed to utilise their land for the purpose.

“We had invited proposals to provide land and we have got one from Canacona. They are eager to have the film city in their area. I am confident that in the first five years it will create at least 5 thousand jobs. It will also help boost tourism and in other areas,” he said.

He said that through film city, film culture in Goa will be developed.

“Goans having interest in film making will get scope through film city. We have many artists and talent in Goa. Hence they will get opportunities. We have rich cultural events, where we see creativity by our youths. They will get opportunities in creating film scenes and other work,” Phal Desai said.

