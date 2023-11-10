Goa land grabbing case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 11.82 cr of three accused

New Delhi, Nov 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached the immovable properties worth Rs 11.82 crore of Estevan D’Souza, Moses Fernandes and Samir Korgaonkar in connection with a money laundering case related to illegal grabbing of land in Goa.

The ED attached the properties under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency said that its probe revealed that the accused persons for the purpose of illegally grabbing the land, identified properties where the actual owner of the property had died without any legal heir or the legal heir was living outside India.

“After identifying the properties which fits the description, accused persons committed offences by means of forgery and impersonating the original owner of the property and subsequently by executing sale deed or irreversible power of attorney in their own name, they took possession of these properties illegally,” the ED said.

The ED case is based on the FIRs registered by Porvorim police station and Economic Offence Cell (EOC), Goa under various sections of IPC, regarding illegally grabbing of land or properties by impersonating the original owner of the property and thereby cheating the buyers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor