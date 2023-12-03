Goa: Locals oppose 'Sunburn' to take place on the eve of New Year

Panaji, Dec 2 BJP MLA from Siolim constituency, Delilah Lobo, has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant not to allow 'Sunburn festival' on December 31, stating that it will affect business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the midnight mass.

Delilah Lobo, in whose constituency the Sunburn takes place, said that the organisers have mentioned on their official website that this year they are holding it for four days instead of three.

The music festival is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in the coastal area of North Goa.

"Every year it was taking place for three days, that was up to December 30, but this year organisers have mentioned that it will take place also on December 31. I have already requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant not to allow it on the last day of the year as our local businessmen like shacks, restaurants, eateries will be affected. The New Year's Eve is the business day for them," she said.

According to her, if Sunburn is closed at around 10 p.m., then traffic jams will be witnessed and tourists won't be able to reach the local restaurants.

"Even our people go to churches to attend midnight mass, for them it will be a problem because traffic jams will be witnessed if Sunburn is allowed on that day," she said.

"Chief Minister (Pramod Sawant) has assured me that Sunburn will not be held on the last day of the year," she said.

Locals from the area also held a press conference on Saturday and opposed the Sunburn on December 31. They, too, said that local businesses will be affected if it takes place on the last day of the year.

"Already tickets are sold for December 31, hence the government should assure us that it will not allow organisers to hold the festival on that day," locals said.

Earlier, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) had demanded a ban on the Sunburn festival scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in Goa.

The HJS delegation had submitted a memorandum to the North Goa Collector and demanded a ban on the festival.

"Sunburn 2023 organisers have recently announced that Sunburn 2023 will be held in Goa from December 28 to 31 at Vagator beach like every year. The names of international artists who will appear in the festival have also been announced. Due to this festival, Goa's civility and social health is deteriorating," said HJS State Coordinator Manoj Solanki.

He added that the EDM festivals promote perversion and destroy the youth through 'drug culture'.

