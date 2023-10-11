Goa LoP slams BJP Govt over rising unemployment

Panaji, Oct 11 Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday alleged that the tall claims of the BJP government on employment generation have fallen flat, with Goa ranking second in the unemployment report in the country.

"The BJP Government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has time and again tried to create a false narrative about the rising unemployment rate in Goa. The tall claims of the BJP Government on employment generation have fallen flat with the latest Annual Report of the Ministry of Statistics Programme Implementation ranking Goa second in the country and 3.2 per cent above national average with a 9.7 per cent unemployment rate,” Alemao said.

He demanded that the Chief Minister immediately release a White Paper on unemployment in Goa.

He said that it was clear that the ‘Rojgar Melas’ and ‘Mega Job Fairs’ organised by the Central and state Government were nothing but publicity stunts.

“The Government of Goa had spent Rs 3.10 crore on the 2022 Mega Job Fair which provided employment to hardly 576 youths out of the 21,780 who had registered for it,” Yuri Alemao said.

-- IANS

