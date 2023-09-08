Goa LoP slams BJP over 'India' renaming row

Panaji, Sep 8 Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao on Thursday criticised the BJP, saying that creating controversy by introducing the name 'Bharat' is utter childishness.

Addressing a gathering at Lohia Maidan in South Goa to commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader Yuri Alemao said that though a non-political Yatra, the political message was strong, loud and clear.

"Currently, the BJP central government is rattled with the formation of Congress-led INDIA alliance. The attempt to create controversy by introducing the name BHARAT is utter childishness," Alemao said.

He said that certain basic things should be above petty politics.

"Thousands walked along with Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to defuse the nation's skies filled with clouds of hatred with the message of love and brotherhood of all Indians and assuring all that India respects diversity," said Yuri Alemao.

Hitting at the Goa BJP government for standing immersed in the past raking up dead issues with intent to incite communal passions, he castigated that the government has turned arrogant on the critical issues facing Goa.

Alemao criticised the BJP government over the Mhadei diversion issue, stating the state government is working in the interest of neighboring Karnataka.

"It is deplorable that the government instead of notifying the tiger reserve, is appealing against the direction of the High Court," Alemao said, and condemned the use of public money to hire the services of the so-called creamy advocates in the Supreme Court for anti-people and anti-Goan activity.

"As the Leader of the Opposition in Goa, I will leave no stone unturned to forge unity. I am prepared to make sacrifices as and when required for unity of Opposition forces," Alemao said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor