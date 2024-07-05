Goa: Man held for sexually assaulting deaf and dumb woman

Panaji, July 5 Goa Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a deaf and dumb woman.

A police officer told IANS that the accused person is a relative of the victim and sexually assaulted her last year and a month back again.

“As she can’t speak, we took help from an NGO and the assistance of an interpreter. Based on that information we arrested an accused person who is the relative of the victim,” Police said.

According to police, the incidents happened when the accused person visited the house of the victim. “One incident happened at the end of last year and the second one last month. We have recorded her statement and are further investigating the case,” police said.

Police said that the accused person has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Ponda Police in the South district of Goa are investigating the case.

--IANS

sbk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor