Goa: Man sexually assaults minor girl, arrested

Panaji, Sep 28 A man has been arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Goa, police said on Thursday.

"Valpoi Police have arrested Ramnivas Bisnoi, 25, working in Goa and native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan for sexually assaulting a minor girl," a police officer said.

According to police, the accused got friendly with the minor and allegedly raped her by taking her to his house.

The family of the victim filed a complaint at Valpoi Police after the victim narrated her ordeal. The accused has been placed under arrest and booked under the POCSO Act.

Police are further investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor