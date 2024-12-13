Goa Marathon Shocker: 39-Year-Old Dental Surgeon Dies at Home Hours After Race

Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, a 39-year-old dental surgeon from Bogmalo, Goa, tragically passed away at home just hours after participating in the 20-mile (32.2 km) category of a marathon held in Chicalim village along the Zuari River. He is survived by his wife and eight-year-old son.An avid fitness enthusiast, Dr. Kudalkar frequently participated in half marathons, cycling events, and badminton tournaments, sharing his accomplishments on social media. His Instagram profile highlighted his passion for sports and physical fitness.

His father, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Kudalkar, former chief medical officer at Mormugao Port Trust Hospital, expressed shock and disbelief. "He was extremely fit; his day always started with physical training. He competed in numerous sporting events and even won medals," he shared.Recalling the tragic day, Dr. Dnyaneshwar explained that after finishing the race, Dr. Kudalkar returned home feeling discomfort in his shoulder and stomach. "He said he was unwell and needed to rest. He lay down around 12:30 pm but soon vomited, drank some water, and suddenly collapsed. Despite our efforts to administer CPR, he didn’t respond. We rushed him to a hospital in Chicalim, where he was declared brought dead. It seems like he suffered a massive heart attack," he said.

Jitendra Dhyani, a close friend and running partner, recounted seeing Dr. Kudalkar during the marathon. "We participated in different categories—I ran the full marathon (42.2 km). We crossed paths twice during the race, and he seemed fine. After finishing, he was at the finish line, taking photos of his wife and son, who participated in the 5-km run. He later complained of acidity but was assessed by the event’s medical team and deemed fit to go home," Dhyani recalled, adding that the sudden loss was deeply shocking.

