Goa Merc accident: CM Pramod Sawant visits injured persons in hospital

Panaji, Aug 12 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the three injured persons, who sustained multiple injuries in an accident involving the Mercedes car, the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

These injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in the Goa Medical College.

"Chief Minister met Rajesh Patil and took update on the treatment and recovery of the injured," CMO tweeted on Friday.

On Sunday night, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, the police have arrested a man.

According to police, the driver of the car, Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48), husband of Mercedes owner Meghana, has been arrested.

People are demanding the arrest of Meghana Sawardekar, however a court in Goa's Ponda on Wednesday granted her interim protection.

"The applicant is granted interim protection/bail until disposal of application for anticipatory bail on merits. In the event of arrest of the applicant, she will be released upon executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of like amount."

"The applicant will cooperate in the investigation of the crime. She will not tamper with the evidence directly or indirectly. She will not influence witnesses," Additional Sessions Judge, Panaji, sitting at Ponda, Cholu M. Gauns, said in the order.

The next hearing is scheduled on August 16.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor