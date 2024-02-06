Goa Minister threatens officials, phone conversation goes viral

Panaji, Feb 6 Audio clip of a phone conversation between Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude and Director of Tribal Welfare Department Dashrath Redkar has gone viral in Goa on Tuesday.

In the perturbed audio clip, Gaude is threatening Redkar over release of ‘financial assistance’ for ST/SC awareness program to one organisation.

Sources said that the alleged organisation is ‘Socially Engaged Volunteers Association’ (SEVA), which had sought financial assistance from the Goa Commission For Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to carry out an awareness program in Priol constituency represented by Govind Gaude.

Dashrath Rekar, who is also CEO of SC&ST commission, allegedly received a phone call from BJP Minister Gaude seeking information about the program, wherein he told the officer that SEVA should not be given any scheme.

“What is the motive of the SEVA? What type of service will they offer? Do you know where this program is taking place? This program should not happen and you should not attend this program. Go and tell this to the Chief Minister. I am telling you this.

“I am telling you directly, you are organising a program in my constituency and I along with Sarpanch have not been invited. Do you want me to teach you politics? Tell the Chief Minister and Ramesh Tawadkar (Speaker) in the same tone, the program should not happen.

“I dare you to organise the program in my constituency. It will be a big issue then. You are a director and you should know (protocol). Program should be cancelled and that organisation (SEVA) should not get support.

“Speak to the Cchairperson (of SC&ST Commission) and tell him that I will slash him by coming to his office…,” Gaude is heard in the audio clip as saying.

Few days back, Goa Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had levelled allegations against Gaude over alleged misappropriation of 'special grants'.

