Goa Nightclub Fire: ‘Suddenly, a Massive Explosion’ — Eyewitnesses Recall the Horror That Killed Over 23

At least 23 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, shortly after midnight. The blaze reportedly started around 12:04 am, triggering an immediate emergency response. Authorities said the venue appeared not to have complied with essential safety measures. “Primary information indicates that the nightclub had not followed fire safety norms. Three women and three to four tourists are among the 23 killed,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters. Ambulances reached the site quickly as rescue teams transported the injured to nearby medical facilities, while police and fire personnel worked continuously to douse the flames and recover bodies.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic and confusion:

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a security guard at Birch, says, "The incident occurred between 11 pm and 12 am. Suddenly, there was a fire...I was at the gate...A DJ, dancer was going to come here, and it was about to get really crowded..."

A local resident told ANI, "When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached the location, we saw that the incident had already occurred."

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said, "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings..."

Most of those who lost their lives were members of the kitchen staff, including three women, and many bodies were found inside the kitchen area while two were discovered on a staircase. Some victims suffered fatal burn injuries, while others died due to suffocation. A few tourists were also among the deceased as the tragedy unfolded during Goa’s busy tourist season. The establishment was functioning as a combined restaurant and nightclub, reportedly without adhering to the required fire safety regulations.