Goa: On the run for 15 years, Panaji murder convict nabbed in West Bengal

A murder convict who was on the run for the last 15 years after escaping from jail ran out of luck after Goa Crime Branch Police identified and arrested him at Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

The convict had changed his date of birth with the date of his escape from prison and was found working at a hotel in Goa, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the man, identified as Jackson Dadel, a resident of Bhatlem, was among the two convicts held for the murder of Godwin DSliva, a resident of Altinho at Caranzalem on April 23, 2005.

A case under IPC sections 449, 302, and 34 was registered at Panaji Town Police Station and both of them were arrested and sent to judicial remand to Margao jail.

On September 16, 2007, both Jackson Dadel and other the accused, identified as Rudolph Gomes, were convicted by Additional Sessions Court, Panaji for stabbing to death Godwin DSilva.

Before the sentence could be awarded, both Jackson Dadel and Rudolph Gomes, along with 12 other accused broke open the jail gates of the judicial lock-up in Margao, assaulted the jail guards, confined them in the lock-up, and escaped.

Based on this, a case under IPS sections 224, 323, and 342 IPC was registered at Margao Police station, and the police were searching for the accused since then.

"We received a tip-off about the presence of the accused, Jackson Dadel, in Digha Town of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal - about 200 kilometers from Kolkata, and on the basis of which a team of Crime Branch police led by DySP Suraj Halankar, was sent there and apprehended him," the police said in a statement on Friday.

"He was evading arrest for the last 15 years. He had changed his name and was working as a front office manager at a hotel in Digha Town as 'Rajeev Kashap'. He had also changed his date of birth to the date of his escape which is 16th September," the police said.

"The accused has been taken into custody and handed over to Margao Police for further action," they said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor