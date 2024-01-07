Goa Oppn MLAs to plan strategies on Monday to grill BJP govt

Panaji, Jan 7 Goa’s seven opposition MLAs will meet on Monday to plan strategies to grill the BJP government during the Assembly session scheduled next month.

The Assembly will have six Sittings from February 2 to 9.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Sunday said the opposition MLAs will meet on Monday evening to discuss the strategy for the Assembly session. Prior to that Congress Legislature Party will also have their meeting.

Speaking on the summoning of only a six-day Assembly session in the first half of 2024, Yuri Alemao said the BJP government is too rattled to face the Opposition.

"It is now certain that the first six months of 2024 will have only six days of business in the Goa Legislative Assembly as the next session is expected only in July-August 2024. This is being deliberately done because the BJP government is rattled to face the Opposition,” he said.

“It is loud and clear that the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has completely failed in fulfilling its commitments. The government could implement hardly 34 per cent of the budget announcements of 2022-23. This year the performance will be worse as the government could initiate the process of only 10.51 per cent of the budget announcements of 2023-24. This data was revealed by the Department of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation,” Alemao pointed out.

“We will take up the issues pertaining to giving additional time to the opposition MLAs during various debates and discussions, increasing the number of Calling Attentions and giving maximum opportunities to the Opposition during the Business Advisory Committee meeting. We will also demand strict action against the officials who give incomplete, incorrect and misleading replies to the Legislative Assembly questions,” stated Alemao.

The opposition consists of three MLAs of Congress, two MLAs from AAP, and one each of Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party.

