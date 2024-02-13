Goa Police arrests youth for kidnapping, assaulting minor

Panaji, Feb 13 Goa Police arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a minor girl with stones.

“The accused person has been identified as Ramsevak Thakur (23) presently staying in Morlem-Sattari-Goa and native of Lakhuli, Vidisha Madhya Pradesh,” the police said.

Rahul Naik, police inspector of Valpoi, said that the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint, saying that her four and half year old daughter was kidnapped from her lawful guardianship on Monday.

“During the course of investigation several teams were formed and tasked to build specific leads with investigation. The case was investigated through various angles in order to identify the accused,” police said.

Police said that several people were interrogated and a combing and search operation of the entire area was conducted.

“Many suspicious persons were interrogated and out of them, one suspected person who revealed to be the neighbour of the complainant staying at Deulwada, Morlem, Sattari, Goa,” police said.

Police said that he confessed that on Monday at around 6.30 pm he intentionally took the minor daughter of the complainant from her rented room and took her on the hill top of mountain at Morlem, Sattari.

“He assaulted the minor daughter with stone on her head causing her bleeding injuries and left her at that spot in injured condition,” police said.

Police said that it immediately rushed towards the spot considering the safety of the minor girl and her medical condition.

“After hectic efforts a minor victim girl was rescued who was found lying in the bushes under a cashew tree on the mountain top in an injured state,” police said.

Police said that they are investigating the case to know about the motive behind the crime.

