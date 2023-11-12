Goa Police bust online gambling racket; 9 held

Panaji, Nov 12 The police in Goa on Sunday busted an online gambling racket and arrested nine persons in this connection.

The online gambling racket was busted at Dhuler-Mapusa in North Goa.

"After receiving information about the online gambling taking place in that area, we raided a house and apprehended accused who were carrying out online gambling activities by using mobile hand sets and laptops," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said.

The police also seized five mobile phones and five laptops from the arrested individuals.

The police officer said that legal action will be taken against the owner of the house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor