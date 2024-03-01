Goa police seize LSD blots worth Rs 25 lakh, two held

Panaji, March 1 The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa Police has conducted a raid at Arambol in North Goa and arrested two Kerala youth for allegedly possessing LSD blots valued at Rs 25 lakh, officials said on Friday.

“The accused have been identified as Md Basi Mecheri (26) and Murshid Mustafa Kulangara (24), both natives of Calicut, Kerala, who were presently residing at Arambol,” the police said.

“We have seized 250 high-quality triple-dip LSD blots valued at Rs 25 lakh from their possession. As per sources, the blots seized from their possession are three times stronger, effective and much more dangerous. They were meant to be sold in the party circuit at higher rates,” the police said.

“We suspect the involvement of an inter-state network as the accused persons had come to Goa for distribution of the contraband in the party circuit. However, their bid was foiled due to the swift action by the ANC officers,” the police added.

Last week, the ANC had arrested a Nigerian national with drugs valued at Rs 75 lakh.

