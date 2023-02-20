Goa Police starts saliva testing to nab drug consumers

Panaji, Feb 20 With continuous raids on drug peddlers and suppliers, the Goa POlice have now introduced a new method of saliva testing to target those who consume the narcotics.

On Saturday night, seven persons were booked for consuming drugs after they were found positive in an oral saliva screening done by 'oral fluid mobile test' machine.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told that this type of system is being used for the first time in the state.

"Drugs destroy the human body and mind. It kills individuals and destroys relationships and family," he said.

He said that consuming drugs and selling them are serious offenses and action against them is being taken.

"These operations will continue till we make Goa drugs free. The identity of our Goa is its beautiful beaches and culture, it will not be allowed to drown in the intoxication of drugs," he said

Valsan said that while the Anjuna police were patrolling the Vagator beach, the seven persons were checked and found positive for the consumption of narcotics.

Goa Police have booked many drug peddlers and suppliers in the past. According to official records, 168 cases in 2017, 222 in 2018, 219 in 2019, 148 in 2020, and 121 in 2021 were registered under the NDPS Act.

According to sources, the state police in the last 12 months have arrested more than 24 foreign nationals, of which majority are Nigerian nationals.

During this period, around 116 alleged drug peddlers were arrested under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and seized a variety of narcotics weighing over 140 kg.

Goa is increasingly known as a narco-tourism hotspot and many arrive in the coastal state with the intention of 'trade' and 'consumption'.

In 2020, the BJP government in Goa was reportedly considering legalising the cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for medicinal purposes.

However, after facing opposition the plan was dropped.

