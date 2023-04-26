Goa: Police summon twin sisters for making "derogatory Instagram posts"

Panaji(Goa) [India], April 26 : Twin sisters who made Instagram posts that are allegedly derogatory to a particular religious community were summoned on Wednesday by the Goa police's crime branch. They were summoned under CrPC 41(A), said a Goa police official.

"Twin sisters who allegedly made the religiously derogatory Instagram posts have been summoned under section CrPC 41(A) by crime branch Goa in the case registered," tweeted Goa police SP Nidhin Valsan.

The police took cognisance of the alleged derogatory post after a Twitter user flagged the posts pleading with police to take necessary action against the sisters. The Twitter user posted screenshots of the controversial Instagram posts and shared the links to their Instagram account. Meanwhile, the Instagram accounts of the sisters are now disappeared.

