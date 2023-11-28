Goa Police take action after teachers assault students

Panaji, Nov 28 Goa Police have arrested a teacher and booked another for assaulting minor students in two different incidents in Bicholim Taluka of North Goa.

“In one incident where a lady teacher who assaulted the girl student from Class 8, was arrested after the mother of the victim complained in this regard. This incident had taken place on September 9,” the police said.

“In another incident, wherein a lady teacher assaulted a boy student of primary school has been booked under section 323 IPC and Section 8 (2) of Goa Children Act,” it said, adding they are yet to arrest the accused person.

Bicholim Police is investigating both the cases.

